Rockland Trust Co. Sells 3,232 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

WFC opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $190.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $60.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

