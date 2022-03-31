Rockland Trust Co. Sells 400 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 76,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,774,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.95.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $289.15 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

