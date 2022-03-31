Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $45.91 on Thursday. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $576.58 million, a PE ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.45.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC increased its holdings in IRadimed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

