Roger L. Kearns Sells 10,333 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,301,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $124.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $127.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.66.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

