Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 395 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a CHF 395 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ROG. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price objective on Rogers in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 430 price objective on Rogers in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 415 price objective on Rogers in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 394.62.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

