Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.51

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 14212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $405,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $36,841.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,286 shares of company stock worth $1,579,349 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.