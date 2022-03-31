Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $35.44 on Thursday. Rollins has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Rollins by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

