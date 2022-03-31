Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $262,655,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 89.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,066,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,893,000 after acquiring an additional 978,105 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $535,100,000 after acquiring an additional 700,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,016,195,000 after acquiring an additional 596,921 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $54,425,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.61. 2,188,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.82.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

