Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €174.00 Price Target for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($191.21) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ML. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($163.74) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €160.25 ($176.10).

Shares of ML stock opened at €123.25 ($135.44) on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($143.79). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €131.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €136.07.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

