Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,290,000 after acquiring an additional 179,095 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 100,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 805.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,953,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 101.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,488,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

WSO stock opened at $308.18 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.50 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.37.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

