Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,954 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 747,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,129,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,195,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 52,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE:TMX opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 6.16%. Terminix Global’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Terminix Global (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.