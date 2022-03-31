Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,552 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 20.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $435,594.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.23%.

About Rush Enterprises (Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.