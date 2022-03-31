Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 15,316 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Calix were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Calix by 261.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Calix by 140.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Calix by 30.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Calix by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:CALX opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.65. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix Profile (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.