Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 61,762 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,762 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Loews by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Loews by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Loews by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE L opened at $65.53 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

