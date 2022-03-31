Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 946,986 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 181,139 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,349,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,152,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 643,099 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 453,031 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 317,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $391,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $151,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,570 shares of company stock worth $703,044. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NG stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.99 and a beta of 0.65.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

