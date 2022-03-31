Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Shares of SBR stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.75. 258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $63.97. The company has a market cap of $842.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.467 per share. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

