Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
Shares of SBR stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.75. 258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $63.97. The company has a market cap of $842.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.53.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.467 per share. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.36%.
About Sabine Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
