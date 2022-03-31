Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $561.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 52.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

