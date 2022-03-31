Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Posts Earnings Results

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 50.91% and a negative net margin of 174.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SFET traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.87. 1,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,600. Safe-T Group has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Safe-T Group worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Safe-T Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Safe-T Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.