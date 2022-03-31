SafeCapital Price Tops $0.0061 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 79.5% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $11,322.70 and $2.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00012166 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001108 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.