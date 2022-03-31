SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAIL. Wedbush lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.71.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,298. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.47 and a beta of 1.81. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,976 shares of company stock worth $4,468,919. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at $134,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

