salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.620-$4.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $32 billion-$32.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.78 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.930-$0.940 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.23.

CRM traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $215.71. 96,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,525,513. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.41 and its 200 day moving average is $250.15.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,417 shares of company stock valued at $29,191,349. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

