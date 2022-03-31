Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IOT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

NYSE IOT opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.94. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $108,162,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $77,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $67,858,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $28,511,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

