Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPFGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €590.00 ($648.35) to €685.00 ($752.75) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS SUVPF opened at $450.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.68. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $400.00 and a one year high of $736.22.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.