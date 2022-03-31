Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €590.00 ($648.35) to €685.00 ($752.75) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS SUVPF opened at $450.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.68. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $400.00 and a one year high of $736.22.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

