Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Given Under Review Rating at Shore Capital

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON SAVE traded down GBX 0.44 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 26.86 ($0.35). 1,164,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,651. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £350.86 million and a PE ratio of -22.75. Savannah Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 30.90 ($0.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84.

In other Savannah Energy news, insider Stephen Ian Jenkins bought 258,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,935 ($25.35) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000,001.30 ($6,549,648.02).

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

