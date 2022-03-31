Scala (XLA) Price Up 48.3% This Week

Scala (XLA) traded down 27.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Scala has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $12,344.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scala has traded up 48.3% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00046871 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.34 or 0.07236265 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,531.37 or 0.99630922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00045773 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

