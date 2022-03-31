Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 300,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBSNF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 450.00 to 400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

SBSNF opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

