Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Gap Down to $54.43

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.43, but opened at $53.00. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $52.06, with a volume of 1,800 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHN shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter worth $27,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

