Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,720 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,920 ($51.35) to GBX 3,720 ($48.73) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHNWF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.88) to GBX 3,544 ($46.42) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,440.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF remained flat at $$42.70 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 782. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

