Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.54

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.54 and last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 2732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $869.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

