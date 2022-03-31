Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) PT Lowered to $99.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SAIC. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.71.

SAIC stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.08. 3,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,561. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $96.50.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,520 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,094,000 after acquiring an additional 631,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,132,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,837,000 after acquiring an additional 276,264 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,841,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,214,000 after acquiring an additional 124,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

