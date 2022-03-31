Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,000 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the February 28th total of 219,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,410.0 days.

SCOTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scout24 from €67.00 ($73.63) to €68.00 ($74.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Scout24 from €80.00 ($87.91) to €73.00 ($80.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Thursday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.80.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

