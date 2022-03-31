SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SEAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $1.19 on Thursday. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

