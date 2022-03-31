SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SEAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $1.19 on Thursday. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.08.
About SeaChange International (Get Rating)
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
