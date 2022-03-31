SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

SEAS stock opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.20.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,640 shares of company stock valued at $629,682. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

