Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ST stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,405. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.63. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
