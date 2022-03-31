Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,405. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.63. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

