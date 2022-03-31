Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.36 million and $44.89 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00117656 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00018304 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005559 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

