SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Shares of NYSE S traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 39,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,366. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $2,690,544.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 712,966 shares of company stock valued at $28,707,794 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,018,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.