Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sera Prognostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of SERA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,335. Sera Prognostics has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 27,436 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 376,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

