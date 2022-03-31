Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $247.82

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.82 ($3.25) and traded as high as GBX 392 ($5.13). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 389 ($5.10), with a volume of 1,472,539 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 297.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.
About Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)
