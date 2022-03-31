Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SHZHY opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. Shenzhou International Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.

About Shenzhou International Group (Get Rating)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

