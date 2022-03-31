Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SHZHY opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. Shenzhou International Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.
About Shenzhou International Group (Get Rating)
