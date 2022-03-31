Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.31

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHMUY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shimizu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Shimizu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Shimizu ( OTCMKTS:SHMUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Shimizu had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Shimizu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

