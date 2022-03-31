Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $705.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $736.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1,177.04. Shopify has a one year low of $510.02 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Shopify by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after acquiring an additional 683,314 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 338,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 338,945 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 135,577.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 324,031 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 9,627.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after acquiring an additional 281,014 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

