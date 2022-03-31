Short Interest in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Decreases By 30.3%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 12,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $30,113.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $702,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,593 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in American Well by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Well by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Well by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,058,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE AMWL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.21. 2,685,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,757. American Well has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.55.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.
