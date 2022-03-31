Short Interest in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Declines By 24.9%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,900 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 768,400 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 374,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,677,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, FS Capital Partners VI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,445,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.60.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arhaus (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.