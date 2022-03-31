Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Grows By 63.4%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the February 28th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.29 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $7.70.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 0.85%.
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
