Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Grows By 63.4%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the February 28th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.29 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 0.85%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

