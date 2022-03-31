Short Interest in Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Drops By 19.8%

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,278,500 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 27,792,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,546.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BJCHF remained flat at $$0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. Beijing Capital International Airport has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

About Beijing Capital International Airport

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

