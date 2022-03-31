Short Interest in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Rises By 40.7%

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CFMS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.62. 555,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.42. Conformis has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conformis during the third quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 116.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 116.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Conformis in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Conformis by 657.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conformis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Conformis (Get Rating)

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

