Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Grows By 38.8%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the February 28th total of 220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOGZ. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the fourth quarter valued at $8,188,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dogness (International) by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOGZ traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $6.01. 2,045,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,813. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Dogness has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.98.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

