Short Interest in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Increases By 49.2%

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the February 28th total of 4,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,784,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

