Short Interest in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expands By 48.1%

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

NYSE EOG traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,013,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.33 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00. EOG Resources has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $124.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

