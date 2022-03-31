Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Rises By 60.5%

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the February 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 455,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 39,142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 402,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FFA opened at $20.67 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

